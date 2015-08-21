FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's 2016 stress test will include 50-60 euro zone banks
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 21, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

EU's 2016 stress test will include 50-60 euro zone banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 15, 2015, a day ahead of their regular meeting. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Between 50 and 60 euro zone banks will be included in next year’s stress test of top EU lenders, fewer than half of the number in the 2014 exercise, a European Central Bank spokeswoman said on Friday.

The ECB is the supervisor for top banks in the single currency area.

The European Banking Authority (EBA), the EU’s banking watchdog which designs and coordinates the pan-European stress test, has said the exercise will start in the first quarter.

“We will use the criteria of EBA to define the size of the exercise,” Danièle Nouy, chair of the ECB’s banking supervisory arm, said in an interview with Finnish broadcaster YLE aired on Thursday.

“My view would be about 50-60 banks, the most relevant for such a stress test.”

The ECB spokeswoman confirmed the figures.

The ECB tested 130 euro zone banks in 2014, in a broader exercise aimed at improving confidence in the sector before the Frankfurt-based central bank became a supervisor last November.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.