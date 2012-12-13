FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wilbur Ross: "No shortage of opportunities" in EU banking
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 13, 2012 / 12:34 PM / 5 years ago

Wilbur Ross: "No shortage of opportunities" in EU banking

Laura Noonan, Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross said there was no shortage of opportunities to buy European banking assets after investing in a shell company he will use to pick up potential bargains.

Ross, founder of private equity firm WL Ross & Co, said on Thursday he will pay about 8 million pounds ($13 million) to buy up to 37.8 percent of NBNK NBNK.L, a shell company that was being wound up.

“Given the turmoil in financial services, very few companies can get access to public capital markets so we feel a company like NBNK that is listed and has supportive shareholders will be attractive for a number of companies,” Ross told Reuters in an interview.

He said he would “cast the net wide” and did not have a specific deal in mind, adding: “Judging from the amount of inbound calls we have received already, I do not believe there will be a shortage of opportunities”.

Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.