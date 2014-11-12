Barclays did not join FX settlement due to NY regulator: sources

A Barclay's trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays did not join a $3.4 billion settlement over alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates because of issues with its New York regulator, people familiar with the matter said.

Barclays is overseen in New York by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), unlike five other banks which settled with British, U.S. and Swiss regulators.

In the United States, bank regulation is fragmented, and the New York DFS is the regulator for 87 branches of foreign banks, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas.

Barclays had been expected to join the settlement with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Five people familiar with the matter said it pulled out because of issues with the DFS, whose Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky has focused on banking misdemeanors. In 2012, he threatened to revoke Standard Chartered’s licence.

Barclays chose not to settle with no agreement with Lawsky in hand, three of the sources said. Although Lawsky can threaten to revoke a bank’s New York licence, that threat is not believed to have been made, two of the sources said.

Barclays said it had engaged with the FCA and CFTC and considered a settlement with them on terms similar to those agreed by other banks.

“After discussions with other regulators and authorities, we have concluded that it is in the interests of the company to seek a more general coordinated settlement,” it said, declining further comment.

The five banks in the settlement were UBS, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC.

Barclays shares fell 2.1 percent by 1415 GMT. Shares of the three European banks who settled were flat to down 1 percent.

Lawsky, who started his investigation in February, chose not to coordinate on a settlement with other regulators because he viewed those deals as too weak, a person familiar with the regulator said.

A group settlement gives banks too much cover, and the DFS could pursue bigger fines or other non-financial penalties, the person said. The New York regulator has installed advisory firm Devon Capital in Barclays to monitor its FX systems and behaviour, two people familiar with the matter said.

A DFS spokeswoman declined to comment.