Poacher turned gamekeeper, Swiss overseer Branson shows teeth

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s top bank regulator signalled a tougher line on Wednesday for a watchdog that has long been accused of being too soft on big institutions, as newly appointed boss Mark Branson slapped a record fine on his own former employer, UBS.

For Branson, a former UBS banker at the helm of Switzerland’s FINMA since March, it is the first major penalty and a signal to opponents in Switzerland, where some politicians had worried his banking background and British nationality could prove a brake on firm action.

FINMA ordered UBS on Wednesday to pay 134 million Swiss francs ($138.75 million) over foreign exchange rigging and placed limits on bonuses for some employees

“What is troubling here is not only the poor behaviour of the traders but also that UBS did not identify these risks and did not have the appropriate controls for this business,” Branson said in a call with reporters.

“And this is after the repeated scandals of the last few years. A clear failure of compliance.”

The comments from Branson, who spent 12 years at UBS, represent a harsher and more frank tone from the Swiss regulator, which has not been as uncompromising as foreign overseers in recent years.

U.S. prosecutors have extracted billions from UBS and Credit Suisse for helping wealthy Americans avoid taxes, something the banks have gone largely unpunished for in Switzerland.

One of Branson’s biggest challenges at UBS was apologizing to a Senate subcommittee in 2009 for the Swiss bank’s breaking U.S. tax laws.

Less than one year later, Branson joined FINMA to supervise UBS and Credit Suisse.

Under Branson, FINMA has already intensified efforts to hold bankers and individuals accountable. Since 2010, it has issued bans on sixteen bankers, most recently two weeks ago.

“Individuals need to know that they have something to lose,” Branson said in a speech to bankers in Geneva two weeks ago.

(1 US dollar = 0.9658 Swiss franc)