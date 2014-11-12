FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan says improved systems and controls after FX rigging probe
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan says improved systems and controls after FX rigging probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street bank JPMorgan, fined $662 million by UK and US regulators for failings in foreign exchange, said on Wednesday that it had made significant improvements to systems and controls.

The bank called trader conduct described in its settlements with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures Traders Commission “unacceptable” and said more would be done to reinforce high standards.

“Further training and enhancements are ongoing and will remain a priority,” it said in a statement.

The FCA and CFTC fined five banks a total of $3.1 billion in after a year-long global probe into the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.