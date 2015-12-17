FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Habib Bank not following U.S. money laundering laws, tracking suspicious activity: Fed
December 17, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Habib Bank not following U.S. money laundering laws, tracking suspicious activity: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York branch of Pakistan’s Habib Bank Limited has not been complying with U.S. anti-money laundering laws or reporting suspicious activity in its customers’ accounts, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors said on Thursday.

The Fed said that on Dec. 3 the bank agreed to give its board of directors effective control over preventing money laundering and to enhance its oversight and information systems, as part of a lengthy enforcement order. The bank and branch also agreed to hire a third party to review its compliance with federal laws, the Fed said.

The bank also agreed to institute procedures that will ensure it retains complete and accurate customer information and also remediates deficient due diligence for existing accounts.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

