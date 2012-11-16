Factbox: Banking job cuts near 160,000

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks worldwide are shedding jobs as stricter regulations and euro zone worries take their toll on trading income and investment banking units.
Many began outlining layoffs plans 18 months ago and are now cutting more deeply as they reassess their entire business to cope with tougher capital rules, while some are cutting because of acquisitions or mergers they are involved in.
Switzerland’s UBS in October added 10,000 job cuts to the 3,500 it had earmarked last year, after deciding to exit most of the rates and debt trading.
Staff cuts announced since mid-2011 or reported to be in the works at major banks have now reached 158,000.
Below are aggregates of various redundancy rounds. They are likely to be conservative figures, as not all banks have announced lay-offs publicly, and the number does not take into account smaller investment banks, boutiques and brokers.
The data also shows the net job losses (or job additions) at these firms since the end of 2009, when the euro zone debt crisis began.
Job cuts announced since 2011: 157,969
Jobs lost at these firms since end 2009: 167,216
Jobs created since 2009: 83,553
Net jobs lost since end 2009: 83,663
BANK Cut plans* Total staff**
CITIGROUP 4,500 262,000 MORGAN STANLEY c.4,333 57,726
NATIXIS 277 20,451 *As announced by the firms in the past 18 months or confirmed by sources ** According to latest available figure from filings # latest available staff numbers date back to year end 2011 ##headcount number includes integration of Bank of America’s international wealth management unit. Julius Baer said in October it would cut around 1,000 jobs following the acquisition.
