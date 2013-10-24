U.S. Fed adopts bank liquidity proposal in unanimous vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve voted unanimously on Thursday to propose a tough new plan requiring banks to hold assets they could easily sell in a credit crunch.
The plan, which is stricter than the liquidity requirements agreed upon by international regulators, is aimed at making banks safer after the 2007-09 credit crisis.
The industry will have 90 days to comment on the proposal, after which it will be finalized.
Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick