U.S. Fed adopts bank liquidity proposal in unanimous vote
#Business News
October 24, 2013 / 3:23 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Fed adopts bank liquidity proposal in unanimous vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve voted unanimously on Thursday to propose a tough new plan requiring banks to hold assets they could easily sell in a credit crunch.

The plan, which is stricter than the liquidity requirements agreed upon by international regulators, is aimed at making banks safer after the 2007-09 credit crisis.

The industry will have 90 days to comment on the proposal, after which it will be finalized.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

