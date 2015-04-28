Merkel says democracy stronger thanks to regulation of banks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference after an European Union extraordinary summit seeking for a solution to the migrants crisis, in Brussels April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that increased regulation of banks had been necessary to prevent a collapse of “the whole political system” in the financial crisis and told Danish students this represented progress for democracy.

In a speech at Copenhagen University, Merkel said that in the years leading up to the financial crisis of 2008/9 “a global regime had been erected which in the end could have shaken the whole political system and put it in danger”.

Major world economic powers set themselves a goal after the crisis of regulating every aspect of the financial industry.

“We had to defend ourselves against that happening again,” said the conservative German leader, adding that steps taken to control banks were “progress for democracy, in my view”.

Merkel said this meant the premise that some banks were “too big to fail” was no longer valid but more regulation was still needed for hedge funds and shadow banking. She defended plans for a financial transaction tax in Europe.