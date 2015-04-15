U.S. regulator Hoenig urges exemption of some bank rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Traditional banks shying away from risky trading activities should be exempted from some of the new rules put in place to prevent a repeat of the credit crisis, a top U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

Such lenders could be freed up from having to meet the Basel III capital rules and from a number of intrusive reporting requirements, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Vice Chairman Tom Hoenig said at a conference.

“For the vast majority of commercial banks that stick to traditional banking activities ... the regulatory burden should be eased,” Hoenig said in remarks prepared for speaking.

A fierce critic of Wall Street banks deemed too big to fail, Hoenig is second-in-command at the FDIC, the agency that bails out failed banks during a crisis. He was speaking on his own behalf, not on that of the agency.

Politicians and other regulators have suggested raising the $50 billion in assets threshold above which banks should comply with the raft of new rules to $100 billion, but Hoenig said size should not be a decisive factor at all.

Instead, any bank with zero trading assets, and with notional derivatives exposure of less than $3 billion could be eligible for relief, Hoenig said, because such banks were always better capitalized regardless of their size.

However, the Volcker rule, which bans banks from gambling with their own money on capital markets, and limits their ownership of risky hedge and private equity funds should apply across the board, Hoenig said.

Small banks didn’t engage in such activities anyway and didn’t need the relief, he said. But they could start making such risky bets if they got the exemption.

“A blanket exemption for smaller institutions to engage in proprietary trading and yet be exempt from the Volcker rule is unwise,” Hoenig said.

Federal Reserve Governor Dan Tarullo, in charge of bank supervision, has met with the heads of banks with assets of between $50 billion and $150 billion to discuss exemptions from some of the rules. He has also said that he wants community banks to be “entirely” exempt from the Volcker rule.