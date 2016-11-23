U.S. should respect global financial rules, EU's Dombrovskis says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States should respect globally-agreed financial rules, the European Union commissioner for financial services said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the U.S. president-elect may change regulations aimed at reducing bank risks.

"We expect our international partners to stick to globally-agreed standards," Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference replying to a question on whether announcements on banking regulation made by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign may affect global stability.

Trump has said that he may change rules agreed after the 2007-08 global financial crisis to reduce bank risks.