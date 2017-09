WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Monday proposed to raise fees banks have to pay to fund the agency, as the regulatory burden increases after the crisis.

The OCC said it had published a so-called notice of proposed rulemaking, requesting comments from the industry.

The so-called marginal assessment rate for banks with more than $40 billion in assets would increase by 14.5 percent from September 30, 2014, the OCC said.