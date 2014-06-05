Factbox: List of U.S. leveraged loans attracting regulators' attention

(IFR) - Below is a list of U.S. leveraged buyout loans since October 2013 with debt to earnings ratios of more than six times and the lead banks that arranged the deals.

U.S. regulators are reviewing deals from October 2013 until March 2014 in the Shared National Credit review.

The data was compiled by Thomson Reuters LPC.

Quarter Buyout companies with debt more than 6 times Lead left arrangers

*2Q14 Ability Network Deutsche

*2Q14 Checkout Holdings/Catalina Marketing JPM

*2Q14 Electronic Funds Source / EFS GS/CS

*2Q14 Gates Group CS

*2Q14 GYP Holdings CS

*2Q14 IMG Worldwide JPM

*2Q14 Hearthside Barclays

*2Q14 Hillman Barclays

*2Q14 Institutional Shareholder GE

*2Q14 Ipreo GS/BofA

*2Q14 Jones Group/Nine West MS

*2Q14 Mauser NA

*2Q14 National Vision/Nautilus Merger Sub GS/Morgan Stanley

*2Q14 Pregis Corp GS

*2Q14 Renaissance Learning BofA

*2Q14 Signode JPM

*2Q14 Skillsoft Barclays

*2Q14 Travelclick CS

**2Q14 Truven Health Analytics JPM

1Q14 Atkore Deutsche

1Q14 Anaren CS

1Q14 Aegis Sciences Morgan Stanley

1Q14 Applied Systems CS

1Q14 Atrium Innovations RBC/Deutsche

1Q14 Inmar CS

1Q14 Mergermarket UBS

1Q14 MultiPlan Inc Barclays/JPM

**1Q14 NewWave Communications SunTrust/GS

1Q14 PharMEDium Healthcare Corp. JPM/CS

1Q14 Phillips Pet Food Jefferies

1Q14 Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc UBS/Deutsche

4Q13 Del Monte Pacific Citi/Morgan Stanley

4Q13 Siemens Water Unit/WTG Holdings CS

4Q13 Hub International LTD MS

4Q13 Active Network BofA

4Q13 Brickman Group Jefferies

4Q13 Intuit unit, Digital Insight Jefferies

4Q13 Learfield/ Baby Bison Deutsche

4Q13 Mitchell International BofA/GS

4Q13 One Call Care/Opal Acquisition BofA

4Q13 P2 Energy Solutions Jefferies

4Q13 rue21 JPM

4Q13 TNT Crane GS

*2Q14 deals are not included in the SNC survey

**Add-on facilities