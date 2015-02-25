Factbox: Global push for bank rules eyes finishing line

(Reuters) - As the banking crisis fades in memory, only to be replaced by a lingering economic slowdown, governments have lost interest in financial reform despite warnings from experts that dangers remain.

Main financial rules completed since 2007-9 crisis

* Higher basic bank capital requirements: Basel III rules will be fully implemented by 2019, forcing banks to have more than three times the capital held in the run-up to the crisis.

* Introduction of worldwide leverage ratio, a measure of capital in proportion to a bank’s total non-risk weighted assets.

* World’s top 30 banks to hold a capital “surcharge” by 2019 on top of Basel III.

* Banks also required to hold a buffer of liquid assets, like top quality government bonds, to shore up their finances in the face of short-term market shocks.

* Making the $691 trillion financial derivatives sector safer: swap contracts must be reported as well as the simpler contracts traded on electronic platforms, and centrally cleared.

Measures still in the works

* Ending “too big to fail” banks: world’s top 30 banks to hold buffer of bonds that can be “bailed in” or written down to shield taxpayers from having to rescue a failing lender. The bonds would be in addition to core capital requirements. G20 leaders are due to finalize the bonds rule in November.

* Shadow banking: data gathering by regulators on the $75 trillion sector continues, along with finalizing new collateral rules on repo and securities financing transactions.

* Ensuring that derivatives clearing houses, whose volumes are due to swell, don’t become new “too big to fail” centers of risk by agreeing in advance who, except the taxpayer, pays the bill if a clearer goes bust.