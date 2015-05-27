FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England to finalize ringfencing rules in first half of 2016
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
May 27, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of England to finalize ringfencing rules in first half of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank of England is seen through columns in London, Britain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it will finalize new rules designed to protect bank’s domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their operations in the first half of next year.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had made a number of amendments to its original proposals but didn’t consider that responses to its initial proposals had necessitated major changes.

The British Bankers’ Association, a lobby group for the industry, had said in January it wanted the process speeded up.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect from the start of 2019.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.