Santander says to register Mexico listing soon

MADRID (Reuters) - Banco Santander (SAN.MC) said on Thursday it would present a prospectus in coming days for a listing of part of its Mexican business in Mexico and New York.

It gave no detail on the amount of capital involved.

Spain’s largest bank, which has multiple operations throughout Latin America, said it and its Santusa Holding subsidiary would market the offering.

“The percentage of capital to be placed has not yet been decided, but either way, Grupo Santander will retain a majority stakeholding after the operation,” Santander said in a release.

Santander shares were up 0.2 percent at 5.407 euros, compared with a 0.4 percent rise in Madrid's blue-chip IBEX index .IBEX.

(This story corrects to say bank will present IPO prospectus in coming days, not make placement)