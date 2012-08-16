Spain's Santander to offer close to 25 percent of Mexican unit in IPO

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander (SAN.MC) is planning to float close to a quarter of its Mexican unit in local and international markets, in what is expected to become one of the largest listings in Mexico’s history, according to a document released on Thursday.

Just over 6 percent of the unit would be offered in Mexican markets and another 18.67 percent on global markets, the company said in a document lodged with the Mexican Stock Exchange.