FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Santander to offer close to 25 percent of Mexican unit in IPO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 16, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Santander to offer close to 25 percent of Mexican unit in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Santander (SAN.MC) is planning to float close to a quarter of its Mexican unit in local and international markets, in what is expected to become one of the largest listings in Mexico’s history, according to a document released on Thursday.

Just over 6 percent of the unit would be offered in Mexican markets and another 18.67 percent on global markets, the company said in a document lodged with the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Cyntia Barrera, writing by Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.