FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks' sovereign holdings should be capped: EU official
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 8, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Banks' sovereign holdings should be capped: EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen addresses a news conference on the Single Market Strategy at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Euro zone banks should not be allowed to own too much of their own countries’ debt, though such a limit would need to be introduced very gradually, EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Friday, acknowledging it would pose a problem to countries like Italy.

“It’s not good that banks have too big exposure to their own country’s paper,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

He said it would help set the right price for sovereign bonds if governments were forced to find other buyers once banks had limits to how much public debt they could hold.

“Of course there must be a transition period. Because for instance here in Italy or in other countries you cannot change things overnight, not even in five years. It will take some time.”

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.