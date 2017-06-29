(Adds commentary, regular session prices, additional banks)

June 29 Most of the biggest U.S. banks saw their shares jump on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve approved their plans to raise dividend payouts and share buybacks under its annual stress test program.

The S&P 500 Bank sector index was last up 2.5 percent after earlier touching its highest point since March 17.

The Fed said on Wednesday that all of the 34 banks had passed the second, tougher part of its annual stress test, showing that many have not only built up adequate capital buffers, but improved risk management procedures as well.

The verdict marked a victory for most of the banking industry, which has worked for years to regain its stature since the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The banks released details of massive buyback and dividend increase plans after the Fed report.

Morgan Stanley was up 2.3 percent, Citigroup Inc 3.3 percent, Bank of America Corp 2.9 percent, JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.4 percent, Wells Fargo & Co 3.3 percent and Goldman Sachs Group Inc 2.4 percent.

Capital One Financial Corp was one of the few companies whose shares were lower as the Fed said it must resubmit its scheme by year-end, though it is still allowed to go ahead with its capital plan in the meantime. Its shares were down 1 percent.

UBS analyst Saul Martinez said the results were good news for most of the banks and "highlight that capital optimization will be used aggressively as a lever to improve returns on equity, especially in an environment of limited balance sheet growth."

Regions Financial's plan included a repurchase of up to $1.47 billion of its stock and raising its quarterly common stock dividend to 9 cents per share from 7 cents, sending its shares up 4.4 percent.

Martinez also noted that Citigroup's plan for dividends and buybacks of $18.9 billion topped its $15 billion to $18 billion target range.

Altogether, banks that went through the tests would be able to pay out 100 percent of their projected net income over the next four quarters, compared with 65 percent after last year's results, a senior Fed official said.

It would be the first time since the financial crisis that banks returned at least as much money to shareholders as they produce in annual profit.

Except Goldman Sachs, all other big U.S. banks announced share buyback programs and raised dividends. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Meredith Mazzilli)