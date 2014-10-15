Rising volatility fails to dispel stock trader gloom

Raindrops are seen on the logo of a rental bicycle sponsored by Barclays in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - An end-of-year increase in financial market volatility is too little, too late to offset investor risk aversion, tepid volume growth and increased regulatory scrutiny that is making cutbacks on equity desks likely.

While the equities business is generally in better shape than fixed income, where banks such as Barclays (BARC.L) and UBS UBSN.VX have focused the bulk of staff cuts, industry consultants and bankers say there is still not enough volume growth yet to avoid brokers either cutting back or dropping out.

“The equities industry is in a state of overcapacity,” said Frederic Ponzo, managing partner at consultancy Greyspark Partners. “There are only two outcomes, really: Either volumes keep rising, eventually allowing everyone to have their fill, or we will see more banks drop out of the business.”

Volatility, usually seen as good for the brokerage industry which charges a fee on every trade, has admittedly picked up in the last month with expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase, a drop in oil prices and a worse outlook for global growth contributing to market swings. Volumes have also risen.

But making money from equities trading has also become harder: post-crisis rules have curbed banks’ lucrative but risky market bets, electronic trading platforms have become increasingly commoditized and competition has compressed fees so much the industry is seen as being in a state of oversupply.

And regulators are now proposing more oversight of opaque areas of the market such as dark-pool trading - where investors can trade anonymously in a private venue often operated by banks - and in some cases threatening to unpick the lucrative business model behind analyst research.

“In the last three months we have seen a pick-up in geopolitical events and corporate activity...Volumes have picked up a little bit but they have picked up from a low base,” said Patrick George, HSBC’s global head of equities, adding that industry trading revenues would likely stay flat into 2015.

“The industry will keep downsizing until it finds the right profitability.”

VOLUME PICK-UP

Pan-European monthly equity volumes averaged 1.6 trillion euros (2.0 trillion US dollars) between January and August, according to Thomson Reuters data, a slight increase compared with the same period in 2013 but still a long way from the 2.5-trillion-plus levels seen before the 2007 financial meltdown.

During the same period, average monthly U.S. equity volumes also picked up a bit, while Asia-Pacific turnover fell slightly, also according to Thomson Reuters data.

Few expect a return to pre-crisis activity anytime soon. New curbs on banks’ risk-taking and staff compensation have squeezed out big proprietary bets; there is also less investor appetite for complexity and risk in a world where index trackers and exchange-traded funds have been able to outperform hedge funds.

“It is a tough time for trading. International investors in Europe have become slightly more choosy on what they are going to invest in,” said Neal Hallett, head of EMEA cash trading at Barclays (BARC.L).

Growth on average has been rather tame: Figures for the top 10 largest investment banks including UBS UBSN.VX, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) - as tracked by research firm Coalition - showed a 4-percent drop in equities revenue for the first half of 2014 compared with the same period in 2013.

This division has however performed better than bonds, currencies and commodities trading - where first-half revenues fell 13 percent - and has over the past decade already made significant strides into electronic trading.

JPMorgan’s third-quarter results on Tuesday posted a 1-percent drop in equity-markets revenue compared with the same period a year ago. Citi, meanwhile, reported a 14-percent rise in equity-markets revenue.

Coalition’s first-half data pointed to an estimated annual drop in 2014 industry revenue to $40.3 billion, from $41.4 billion in 2013.

BIGGER IS BETTER

To be sure, there are optimists who are eyeing market-share gains even in a flat or shrinking market.

They believe that smaller players will eventually drop out of the business, following in the footsteps of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Credit Agricole’s (CAGR.PA) sale of its brokerage brands, allowing the biggest players to mop up market share without the kind of painful restructuring seen in bonds.

“The bigger players have got quite a good opportunity,” said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities. “(They) have got the balance sheets to ride it out and pick up the business when the smaller firms drop out.”

Front-office staff in equities desks had already fallen to 17,400 at the top 10 banks at end-June 2014, according to Coalition figures, down from 20,100 at end-June in 2010.

This was less drastic than in fixed income, where staff fell to 17,700 from 23,900 between end-June 2010 and end-June 2014.

“There is still cause for optimism in the equities business,” said Paul Johny, a director at Coalition, citing resilient performance in non-trading businesses such as prime-broking services for investment funds.

“That said, there has been disappointment over 2014 and it is by no means certain that the business has bottomed out.”