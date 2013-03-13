FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo hires Asia global banking head
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

Wells Fargo hires Asia global banking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said it named a former Bank of America Corp executive to head its global banking operations in Asia as part of an ongoing international expansion.

Colm McCarthy will lead treasury management and trade financing services for corporate customers in the region, the bank said on Wednesday. He will be based in Singapore, reporting to Sanjiv Sanghvi, head of Wells Fargo’s global banking group.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank, best known as a domestic retail bank, has said it plans to expand lending, treasury management and other services in 20 countries outside the United States in the coming years.

In January, Wells named Joe Saffire, an HSBC Holdings Plc veteran, to lead operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In November, the bank said it was adding wholesale business lines in Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.