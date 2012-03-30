Baosteel 2011 profit down 43 percent on higher costs

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel (600019.SS), China’s biggest listed steelmaker, posted a 43 percent fall in 2011 profit, the company said on Friday, as surging raw material costs squeezed margins.

The company, usually known as Baosteel, posted a full-year net income of 7.36 billion yuan ($1.17 billion), compared with 12.89 billion yuan in 2010, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It said in January that it expected its 2011 net profit to fall 43.4 percent to 7.3 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)