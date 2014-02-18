FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Barbados, no damage reported
February 18, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Barbados, no damage reported

Robert Sandiford

2 Min Read

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the Caribbean island of Barbados on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, causing no reported damage.

The quake, which was originally reported as measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale, was 118 miles northeast of the capital Bridgetown at a depth of 10.5 miles.

The quake, which struck shortly before dawn, did not immediately appear to have had any notable impact in Bridgetown, the island nation’s capital.

There were no reports of damage in the island, nor any of aftershocks from the quake, which was also felt in St. Lucia about 130 miles away. The USGS initially reported the quake had a 6.7 magnitude.

Barbadians were advised by Judy Thomas, the director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency to “go on about your business as usual.”

Most people on the road in the early dawn, or on their way to work in their cars, apparently felt nothing.

“Everything is normal,” said Voice of Barbados (92.9 FM) morning show radio host Carol Roberts.

Reporting by Robert Sandiford in Bridgetown. Editing by David Adams, John Stonestreet and W Simon

