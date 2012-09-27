Barbara Bui says sales trends unchanged since June 30

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury fashion brand Barbara Bui has seen sales trends broadly unchanged since June 30 when compared to the first half, its deputy chief executive said on Thursday.

“For the moment, we are on the same trends as during the first half,” Jean-Michel Lagarde told Reuters in an interview after the brand’s fashion show. “We worked relatively well during the summer but September has been slow.”

Lagarde said he had also noticed that Chinese wholesale customers had become more hesitant in placing orders, particularly since June, and he expected their cautious attitude to worsen going forward.

“Chinese customers are becoming normal customers in that they are worrying about their market,” Lagarde said, adding the French brand was still very small in China.

Barbara Bui, known for its rock chic outfits and black studded leather jackets, is one of France’s few remaining independent and listed fashion brands.

Earlier this month, the fashion group posted sales up 5 percent to 15.83 million euros ($20.36 million)in the first half to June 30. Revenue was up 1.3 percent during the period stripping the impact of new store openings.