FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays names new head of operations and technology
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2013 / 12:22 PM / in 5 years

Barclays names new head of operations and technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Barclays logo is seen on a branch of the bank in London February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (BARC.L) appointed a new head of operations and technology on Thursday and said it had no plans to fill the chief operations officer position left vacant after the exit of Jerry del Missier last year.

Barclays said Shaygan Kheradpir will become chief operations and technology officer with immediate effect and join the bank’s executive committee.

Kheradpir will be responsible for operational processes, partly filling the previous COO role. Other past responsibilities of the COO have been filled by Hector Sants, who joined to oversee compliance and government relations in December, and the bank has no plans to appoint a replacement for del Missier, who left after last summer’s Libor-rigging scandal, a spokeswoman said.

Kheradpir joined Barclays from Verizon at the start of 2011 as chief operating officer for retail and business banking, where he worked closely with Jenkins in rolling out new technology.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.