Barclays fights UK watchdog findings on Qatar deal
#Business News
July 30, 2013 / 10:25 AM / in 4 years

Barclays fights UK watchdog findings on Qatar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Barclays logo is seen on a rental bike being ridden by a commuter in London February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) is contesting allegations from Britain’s regulator over commercial agreements linked to its controversial fundraising with Qatari investors in 2008, which helped it avoid a government bail-out.

The fundraising has been under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Serious Fraud Office since last July and August.

“The FCA provided its preliminary findings against Barclays on June 27 in respect of some of these commercial agreements. Barclays has responded on July 25 contesting the FCA’s preliminary findings,” the bank said in its half-year results published on Tuesday.

“Barclays expects further developments in the near term,” it added.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
