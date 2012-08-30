FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Barclays CEO: Bold transformation needed: memo
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 30, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

New Barclays CEO: Bold transformation needed: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man passes automated teller machines at a Barclays bank branch in London August 30, 2012. Barclays named retail banker Antony Jenkins as chief executive on Thursday, signalling a shift of emphasis from investment banking after the interest rate-setting scandal that brought down his American predecessor Bob Diamond. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - New Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins said achieving his goals of becoming the “go to” bank for customers will require fast and bold change in how the business operates.

Jenkins said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters that Barclays had made serious mistakes in recent years and needs to change. “Getting there will require nothing short of the transformation of how we operate the business,” he said in the memo.

Much of the work was under way, Jenkins said, adding: “we need to move faster, more boldly and be even more joined up in executing it”.

Outgoing chairman Marcus Agius said in a memo to staff that after interviewing short-listed candidates the board’s decision to appoint Jenkins was unanimous. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.