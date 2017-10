LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has agreed a pay-off worth about 2 million pounds ($3.1 million) for Bob Diamond, its former chief executive who quit last week following an interest rate rigging scandal, Sky News reported.

Diamond quit on July 3. He took home about 17 million pounds last year, including previous bonus awards that vested, and was entitled to a year’s salary worth 1.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)