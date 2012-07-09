FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emails show Tucker in multiple contact with Barclays
#Business News
July 9, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

Emails show Tucker in multiple contact with Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker contacted Barclays ex-Chief Executive Bob Diamond several times in October 2008, newly released emails show, and on one occasion directly remarked on the high level of the price of a bond.

“Struck that your govt gnteed bond was issued at around 140 over gilts,” the subject line of an email sent by Tucker to Diamond on October 26, 2008 said.

“That’s a lot,” the body of the text said.

Tucker is due to face a grilling by UK lawmakers later on Monday, in a probe in a rate-rigging scandal that has already cost Diamond his job at the bank.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Slater

