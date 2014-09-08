FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays says has cut 2,700 investment bank jobs this year
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 8, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays says has cut 2,700 investment bank jobs this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An exterior view of the Barclays Center is seen in Brooklyn, New York October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has cut 2,700 jobs in its investment bank this year as part of a plan unveiled in May to axe 7,000 positions over three years, the head of the business said on Monday.

Tom King, chief executive of Barclays investment bank, also said at the Barclays Financial Services Conference there were tentative signs of a pick-up in trading activity after a slow July and august.

“We are in a cyclically slower part of the year. For this quarter it’s usually about September. It’s very early days, but September seems to have the hallmarks of what could be a nice, attractive month, we’re seeing a bit of volatility in the trading business and the issuance calendar is robust,” King said.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Anjuli Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.