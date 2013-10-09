Barclays treasurer de Vitry to leave

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays’ (BARC.L) group treasurer is leaving the British bank, marking the departure of another of the senior investment bankers who moved up through the ranks under former boss Bob Diamond.

Benoit de Vitry has been at Barclays for 13 years and been treasurer since late 2011. Chief Executive Antony Jenkins told staff in a memo this week de Vitry had decided to spend more time with his family, and will leave in December.

As treasurer de Vitry was responsible for working with the finance director on capital, liquidity and other issues related to the management of the balance sheet, such as risk, regulatory changes and hedging. He is leaving after Barclays last week completed a 5.8 billion pound ($9.2 billion) rights issue to plug a capital shortfall identified by its financial regulator.

De Vitry was previously head of commodities and emerging markets and was one of the top executives under Diamond when he built up Barclays’ investment bank over more than a decade.

De Vitry was a member of the Barclays Capital executive committee and became treasurer after Diamond moved from head of the investment bank to group chief executive at the start of 2011.

Diamond was ousted in July 2012 after Barclays was fined for rigging Libor interest rates, and Jenkins has vowed to improve culture. He has changed many of the executives who were closest to Diamond, including Rich Ricci, head of the investment bank.

Barclays said it had started a search for a replacement. The bank’s new finance director, Tushar Morzaria, starts on October 15. ($1 = 0.6277 British pounds)