Barclays faces fine over client asset segregation: report

A Barclays sign hangs outside a branch of the bank in the City of London July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Barclays is set to be fined by the UK financial regulator over failures to segregate client assets properly, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Bloomberg, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, said the potential fine from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was still under discussion. The fine could surpass 60 million pounds ($100 million) and come later this year, one of the people said.

Barclays and the FCA declined to comment.

It would be the second breach of so-called client asset segregation rules for Barclays in three years, having been fined 1.1 million pounds in 2011.

($1 = 0.5992 British Pounds)