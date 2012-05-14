FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays to sell French retail banking unit: paper
#Deals
May 14, 2012

Barclays to sell French retail banking unit: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a branch of Barclays bank in central London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

PARIS (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) wants to sell its retail banking business in France and keep only its business dealing with corporate customers there, Les Echos reported in a preview of the front page of its Tuesday edition.

The newspaper said HSBC (HSBA.L) and La Banque Postale could make an offer, without giving any indication of the source of its information.

No further details were given in the brief item on the front page of the newspaper. The full article was not immediately available.

Barclays declined to comment. La Banque Postale and HSBC were not immediately reachable for comment.

Writing by James Regan; additional reporting by Steven Slater in London; editing by Carol Bishopric

