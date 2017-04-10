FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
New York financial watchdog investigating Barclays over CEO's actions: source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 4 months ago

New York financial watchdog investigating Barclays over CEO's actions: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS) is investigating Barclays (BARC.L) over its chief executive's attempt to unmask a whistleblower, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The DFS probe is in the preliminary stages, the person said.

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley apologized to the bank's staff on Monday, after the lender said it would dock his pay and reprimand him for failing to follow the lender's policy granting whisteblowers anonymity.

A spokeswoman for Barclays declined to comment.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that it had notified all relevant authorities about its handling of the case.

Barclays is licensed by DFS to do business in New York.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York, writing by Lawrence White

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.