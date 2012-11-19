FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names Taylor head of investment banking EMEA
November 19, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Barclays names Taylor head of investment banking EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (BARC.L) said Richard Taylor will be its new head of investment banking in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), filling a gap left by the move by Tom King to take on a global role in a shake-up last month.

Taylor is currently head of the investment banking division (IBD) for UK and Ireland, and will retain those responsibilities.

Matthew Ponsonby, currently co-head of M&A advisory, will become chief operating officer for IBD in EMEA and Mark Warham will become sole head of M&A, EMEA, the bank told staff in a memo seen by Reuters. The changes will take effect next year.

Reporting by Steve Slater

