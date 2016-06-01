FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays completes sale of Italian insurance business
June 1, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Barclays completes sale of Italian insurance business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain in this March 22, 2016 file photo.Sergio Perez/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has completed the sale of its Italian insurance business to CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA), the British lender said on Wednesday.

The deal will see Barclays transfer 700 million euros ($782 mln) worth of assets under management to the buyer, Barclays said, as the bank continues to dispose of assets under a plan to shrink its size and increase profits.

The sale will result in annual cost reduction of around 5 million euros, Barclays said. Neither side disclosed a price for the deal.

($1 = 0.8952 euros)

Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
