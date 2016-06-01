Barclays completes sale of Italian insurance business

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has completed the sale of its Italian insurance business to CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA), the British lender said on Wednesday.
The deal will see Barclays transfer 700 million euros ($782 mln) worth of assets under management to the buyer, Barclays said, as the bank continues to dispose of assets under a plan to shrink its size and increase profits.
The sale will result in annual cost reduction of around 5 million euros, Barclays said. Neither side disclosed a price for the deal.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
