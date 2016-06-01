Barclays completes sale of Italian insurance business

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain in this March 22, 2016 file photo.

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has completed the sale of its Italian insurance business to CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA), the British lender said on Wednesday.

The deal will see Barclays transfer 700 million euros ($782 mln) worth of assets under management to the buyer, Barclays said, as the bank continues to dispose of assets under a plan to shrink its size and increase profits.

The sale will result in annual cost reduction of around 5 million euros, Barclays said. Neither side disclosed a price for the deal.

($1 = 0.8952 euros)