A branch of Barclays bank is seen in London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (BARC.L) said it expects to cut between 10,000 and 12,000 jobs at the bank this year, including about 7,000 in Britain.

Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said about half of the affected staff in Britain had been notified.

The bank had 139,600 staff at the end of December.