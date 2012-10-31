Barclays takes action on staff after Libor probe

Barclays PLC Chief Executive Antony Jenkins speaks during the first day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 (CGI) in New York, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has fired staff, clawed back pay and taken other disciplinary action after a “very rigorous” internal investigation into the bank’s manipulation of Libor interest rates, its new chief executive said.

“In some circumstances this has led to people being removed from the firm, in some cases it’s led to disciplinary action, and along with that there has been a series of compensation actions ... appropriate to individual’s involvement,” Chief Executive Antony Jenkins told reporters on a conference call.

Jenkins refused to provide more specific details on how many staff it had taken action against. Barclays was fined $450 million by U.S. and UK regulators in June for manipulating Libor. It unveiled two new U.S. regulatory investigations alongside quarterly results on Wednesday.