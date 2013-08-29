FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays hires investment bankers to lead metals and mining team
August 29, 2013 / 4:20 AM / in 4 years

Barclays hires investment bankers to lead metals and mining team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo hangs outside a branch of Barclays bank in London July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) hired two investment bankers to lead its global metals and mining team, luring them away from rival UBS UBSN.VX and boutique investment bank Liberum Capital.

The bank said on Thursday that Paul Knight and Michael Rawlinson will be co-heads of the team and will join Barclays in the fourth quarter.

Knight, who will be based in Toronto, will also be a vice-chairman, Barclays said.

He spent the last 18 years at UBS, most recently as a vice chairman and managing director in Toronto. His roles at UBS included chief executive officer for Canada, global head of metals and mining and head of Latin America investment banking.

Rawlinson, who will be based in London, was a managing director at Liberum, which he co-founded in 2006, and led the metals and mining corporate finance team.

Rawlinson and Knight will report to Julian Vickers and Jeremy Michael, co-heads of global natural resources. Knight will also report to Bruce Rothney, Barclays’ country head for Canada.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by David Gregorio

