Factbox: Possible contenders to succeed Jenkins as Barclays CEO
July 8, 2015

Factbox: Possible contenders to succeed Jenkins as Barclays CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) is searching for a new chief executive after Antony Jenkins was ousted on Wednesday, as Chairman John McFarlane seeks to make faster progress in revamping Britain’s third-largest bank.

Shareholders, analysts and commentators contacted by Reuters named the following executives as among possible candidates to succeed Jenkins as CEO:

Thomas King, chief executive, investment bank, Barclays

King joined Barclays from Citigroup (C.N) in December 2009 as head of its investment banking division in EMEA and co-head of global corporate finance. He was appointed chief executive of the investment bank in May last year.

The Wharton School alumnus was previously head of banking for EMEA at Citigroup.

Tushar Morzaria, Barclays group finance director

A former JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) executive, Morzaria joined the Barclays board and its executive committee in October 2013 as group finance director. An accountant by training, Morzaria was previously CFO of the corporate and investment banking division at JPMorgan.

Jonathan Moulds, group chief operating officer, Barclays

Moulds, an ex-Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) banker, joined in February this year to take over the newly revived role of chief operating officer. He is also a member of the executive committee.

Moulds, who studied mathematics at Cambridge University, was earlier head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Europe and chief executive of Merrill Lynch International.

Compiling by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
