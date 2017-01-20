FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays vice chairman of banking Matthew Ponsonby to retire: memo
January 20, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 7 months ago

Barclays vice chairman of banking Matthew Ponsonby to retire: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Matthew Ponsonby speaks during the Reuters Global Mergers and Acquisitions Summit in London April 4, 2011.Benjamin Beavan

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays vice chairman of banking, Matthew Ponsonby will retire from the British bank at the end of January, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Ponsonby, who joined Barclays from Citigroup in 2009 as co-head of European mergers and acquisitions (M&A), played a key role in building out Barclays' banking franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), having held a variety or roles during his eight years at the bank.

He was appointed chief operating officer (COO) of Banking, EMEA in 2013 and co-global COO of banking in 2014 before assuming the role of vice chairman in May 2015.

"His breadth of experience and effective leadership have played a crucial role in driving the strategy of the banking business, against a backdrop of significant internal and external change," John Mahon, head of banking EMEAPAC said in the memo.

A Barclays spokesman in London confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sophie Sassard

