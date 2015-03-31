Barclays hires Jonathan Eckard from Citigroup

The Barclays logo is seen outside a branch of the bank in central London October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.

Eckard joins from Citigroup Inc, where he covered small- and mid-cap biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals sectors.

Eckard, to be based in New York, will focus on small- and mid-cap companies in the biotechnology sector, Barclays said.

He has also worked at Leerink Swann & Co Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc.