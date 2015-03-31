FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays hires Jonathan Eckard from Citigroup
March 31, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays hires Jonathan Eckard from Citigroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Barclays logo is seen outside a branch of the bank in central London October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British bank Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.

Eckard joins from Citigroup Inc, where he covered small- and mid-cap biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals sectors.

Eckard, to be based in New York, will focus on small- and mid-cap companies in the biotechnology sector, Barclays said.

He has also worked at Leerink Swann & Co Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
