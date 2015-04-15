FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays investors urged to reject CEO's pay award
April 15, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays investors urged to reject CEO's pay award

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins poses for the media in London February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) shareholders should reject the British bank’s remuneration policy, as pay for Chief Executive Antony Jenkins is “excessive”, a shareholder advisory group said on Wednesday.

Pirc, an independent group that says it offers advice to institutional investors with assets of more than 1.5 trillion pounds ($2.2 trillion), said shareholders should oppose Barclays’ remuneration report at the annual meeting on April 23.

More than a third of Barclays’ investors didn’t back its pay policy at a stormy shareholder meeting last year after the bank increased bonuses for 2013 despite profits falling. It cut bonuses for 2014 and there is not expected to be a backlash against its overall pay this year.

Pirc’s grievance is over pay for Jenkins, who received 5.5 million pounds ($8.1 million) last year, including a salary of 1.1 million and the same in bonus.

“The CEO salary is considered to be above the upper quartile of its comparator group. In addition, the maximum opportunity (as percentage of salary) under all incentive schemes for the CEO is considered excessive,” Pirc said.

Barclays declined to comment.

($1 = 0.6776 pounds)

Reporting by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
