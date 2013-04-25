FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays says 95 percent of investors back pay plan
April 25, 2013 / 2:58 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays says 95 percent of investors back pay plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said its shareholders overwhelmingly approved its 2012 pay plan on Thursday, with 94.7 percent of those who voted backing the resolution.

The bank said 5.3 percent voted against the pay plan, well down from the 26.9 percent who rejected its remuneration resolution a year ago. Including abstentions, about 6.5 percent of shareholders failed to back the latest pay plan.

All of the bank’s other resolutions also passed easily at its annual shareholder meeting.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

