FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays cuts shares awarded to top executives to $12 million
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
March 15, 2016 / 3:54 PM / a year ago

Barclays cuts shares awarded to top executives to $12 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A "no parking" road sign is seen in front of a Barclays branch in downtown Rome May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) almost halved the value of shares awarded to its top executives this year due to a share price fall, handing them stock worth 8.7 million pounds ($12 million) compared with 16.4 million pounds a year earlier.

New Barclays chief executive Jes Staley got the biggest payout with shares worth just under 1.8 million pounds, made up of his role-based allowance and a buyout payment for shares forfeited from previous employers.

Barclays’ annual payday, announced on Tuesday, covers various incentive schemes including role-based “allowances” from the first quarter of the year, the vesting of shares awarded in the last three years, and bonuses paid this year in shares.

The shares went to the bank’s top nine executives, down from the 11 who received the shares in 2015 following the departures of former CEO Antony Jenkins and ex investment bank boss Tom King.

Much of the decline in the value of the total shares awarded is due to the bank’s plunging share price in the last year. The shares given to the top executives were worth 1.65 pounds each, the bank said, down from 2.53 pounds a year ago.

Barclays said on March 1 it would sell its Africa business as part of a plan by Staley to simplify the bank’s structure and seek higher shareholder returns, after reporting a 2 percent profit drop and slashing its dividend.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.