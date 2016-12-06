Barclays to lease office space in Canary Wharf to British government

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays said on Tuesday it has agreed to lease office space in London’s Canary Wharf district to the British government in an effort to save about 35 million pounds ($45 million) annually.The Cabinet Office will lease about 540,000 square feet of space in 10 South Colonnade, according to a statement. The handover is expected to be completed by the end of next year.As part of the move Barclays staff in the building will transfer to existing sites nearby and no employees will lose their jobs as a result of the move, the statement said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Anjuli Davies