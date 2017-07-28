Barclays gets scant credit for new trimmer figure

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Markets are giving Barclays scant credit for its new trimmer figure. The bank is retreating from Africa, shrinking quickly to focus on its core business, and has a new returns target of 10 percent. The fuzzy timeframe to hit that goal may explain why the company’s shares trade well below its book value. Chief Executive Jes Staley can fix that by losing more fat.

Friday’s half-year results were distorted by many one-off factors – understandably for a bank that is undergoing a massive restructuring. The lender’s pre-tax profit rose to 2.3 billion pounds. But it made a 1.2 billion pound loss attributable to shareholders because of a bigger-than-expected charge for payment protection insurance mis-selling and as the sale of part of its African business led to impairments and losses of 2.5 billion pounds.

But strip out all this distortions and Barclays looks fairly healthy. Its UK bank’s net interest margin rose by 10 basis points to 3.69 percent – higher than most peers – while corporate and investment banking pre-tax profit rose 2 percent despite a 25 percent drop in revenue in its fixed income and currency trading arm. Excluding PPI, Barclays’s core group made a return on tangible equity of 10.4 percent – higher than Staley’s new target of 10 percent “over time”.

But investors are giving Staley little credit: on Friday, Barclays was trading more than a quarter below its tangible book value per share. Such scepticism is partly justified. The bank’s boss has given no firm timeframe by which he plans to hit the new target. Also, the bank may take some time to rid itself of both PPI payments and its non-core business.

Two things could help close the valuation gap. First, investors need no longer worry about Barclays’ capital, which is now above its targeted 13 percent and set to rise further by the end of the year. Second, Staley is ahead of schedule in shedding the parts of the bank he no longer wants. Non-core risk-weighted assets have fallen to 23 billion euros from 32 billion at the end of 2016. The more that shrinks, the more Barclays will win admiration for its slim structure.