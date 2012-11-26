FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays shares sold at 244 per share in Qatar deal
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 26, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Barclays shares sold at 244 per share in Qatar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Barclays bank is seen outside a branch in Altrincham, northern England April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank sold shares in Barclays (BARC.L) at 244 pence apiece on behalf of top shareholder Qatar Holdings on Monday, the bookrunners said, as the sovereign wealth fund cashed in on warrants it held in the British bank.

The sale price represented a 4 percent discount to Friday’s closing share price. By 0547 EDT Barclays shares were down 4.1 percent at 243.8p.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman had said late on Sunday they would sell up to 303.3 million Barclays shares in relation to the monetization of 379 million warrants that were owned by Qatar, as part of a controversial fundraising in the bank dating back to 2008.

Reporting by Alex Chambers and Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.