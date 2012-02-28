Barclays says it alerted UK to "tax efficient" scheme

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said any retrospective change to UK tax laws would not have a material impact on its profits and said it alerted the UK government to a “tax efficient” scheme it used, sparking a government clampdown on the tax schemes.

“This situation arose when Barclays voluntarily disclosed to HMRC in a spirit of full transparency that it had repurchased some of its debt in a tax efficient manner,” Barclays said in a statement. It said it complied “with the letter and spirit of all our obligations” of UK tax law and a voluntary code of practice.

Britain’s Treasury on Monday said it was clamping down on two tax avoidance schemes by banks, which could retrieve 500 million pounds in lost tax.