Exclusive: Barclays loses three top technology bankers - sources
#Business News
December 13, 2012 / 7:39 PM / in 5 years

Exclusive: Barclays loses three top technology bankers - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Barclays bank is seen outside a branch in Altrincham, northern England April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) has lost three of its top technology investment bankers in New York this week to a rival, according to people familiar with the matter.

Michael Carter, Michal Katz and Erik-Jaap Molenaar have left Barclays to join another investment bank as a team, with Carter and Katz taking on roles as co-heads of technology, the people said. The identity of the bank to which they are moving could not immediately be learned.

Barclays declined to comment.

Carter, Katz and Molenaar have served long tenures with Barclays, ranging from 12 to 17 years. Previously, they were colleagues at Lehman Brothers.

The three have advised blue-chip clients that included Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N), Computer Sciences Corp CSC.N and Misys Plc MUSJF.PK.

Reporting By Nadia Damouni in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

